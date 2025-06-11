A University of Warwick student has shared his experience of driving one of the ambulances from Leamington to Poland as part of an ongoing aid campaign to support war torn Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Ansell-Hodges volunteered to go one one of the many trips which are being led by Leamington-based community charity Belveder in partnership with LKQ Euro Car Parts.

With only two weeks’ notice and no prior experience of driving abroad, he drove the ambulance – as part of a convoy which also included two SUV’s and a group of other volunteers who included a mechanic, a PE teacher, a retiree, two students and an ex-mayor – some 1,300 miles across six countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver said: “Admittedly, there was a sense of trepidation as I made my way to our convoy meeting point.

Oliver Ansell-Hodges and other volunteers who drove an ambulance and two SUVs as part of a convoy from Leamington to Poland to help war torn Ukraine

"Having woken up in early April to the news of yet another senseless attack on Ukraine – a strike on a children’s playground – I felt motivated to act.

"Friends in Kyiv had sent me videos of the damage, not just to the city centre, but also to the local community.

"Anguished families were left broken by the loss of their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And so, I found myself on the M40 southbound at 5am, headed for the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Volunteers His Honour Antony Cleary OBE, Cllr Adrian Barton of Warwick District Council, David Blick of Warwickshire Gin Company, Richard Kijewski, George Eden, David Maxted and Ivan Pointon of the Kenilworth Lions and Paul Stoodley drove the 43rd convoy of ambulances and aid vehicles from Leamington to Poland to help war torn Ukraine in April. Picture supplied.

"And yet despite being part of a menagerie of Warwickshire residents with exceptionally little in common beyond our shared desire to help Ukraine, 72 hours later - as we dropped our vehicles off at a logistics hub in the Polish countryside – I could proudly call these people my friends.”

The journey was a test of endurance for Oliver and his fellow volunteers.

Shifts of six hours were not unheard of, requiring real patience and energy.

Yet to camaraderie among the group kept them going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick and Leamington Matt Western (third from the left) with the rest of the team of volunteers and the ambulances they drove to Ukraine in October. Picture supplied.

Oliver said: “At dinner each night, we would share stories about our lives and jobs.

"At breakfast, we’d chat about the day ahead.

“Whilst we scarcely had 5me for lunch, we’d have plenty to catch-up with during our regular refuelling stops.

"And the time passed quickly once we got onto the motorways, often sailing through countries and regions in a matter of hours.”

There were setbacks and delays throughout the convoy’s journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Channel Tunnel, an electrical fault left it stuck in freight traffic for five hours.

In western Germany, one of the SUVs developed a fault with the suspension, with the group’s resident mechanic stepping in to fix the issue.

In central Germany, an incident in transporting army vehicles left it in miles of gridlock as the authorities worked to clear debris.

In eastern Germany, the other SUV lost power, leading to a chance encounter in a rural hamlet with a resident who had a 10mm wrench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when the convoy reached Poland, the journey became much easier

Oliver said: “I often think about our brief time at the warehouse in Poland.

“Meeting community workers and rerees – genuine community champions – who woke up on February 24th 2022 to hear their neighbour had been invaded.

"Since then, every day without fail, they have worked to provide humanitarian aid and logistical support to Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout our journey, I was so touched by the support we encountered from passers by – the smiles in the restaurants, the thumbs-up in the petrol stations, and the honking horns along the road.

"These small gestures remind me that support for Ukraine runs through all levels of society.

“I would like to thank the countless people who so generously donated to my GoFundMe fundraiser.

"Together, your kindness funded our humanitarian convoy and ensured the hardest-hit communities of southern and eastern Ukraine receive much-needed support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had 85 donations in only two weeks, demonstrating the breadth of support for the Ukrainian people.

“And finally, I’d like to thank the Ukrainian people for their tireless, steadfast defence of our continent.

“Peace is so fragile, yet Russia’s war reminds us of the strength we possess when we come together.

"Their warmth, hospitality and kindness was unmatched – their spirit and determination to help a neighbour in need was astounding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end of April the Leamington aid effort had delivered a total of 43 vehicles — an important milestone in its continued support of Ukraine's medical needs.

This milestone would not have been possible without the commitment of the volunteer drivers, who have crossed multiple countries to deliver the aid.

The aid is being transferred into Ukraine with the support of Caritas Polska to provide life-saving support to communities affected by the ongoing war.

Volunteer Antony Cleary OBE, who completed his sixth trip in April said: "We know that our ambulances and their shipments of medical aid serve urgent civilian and military needs in Ukraine, but we also know how small our contribution is in the face of continued onslaught by Russia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Blick of Leamington-based Warwickshire Gin Company has also been part of the aid effort, completing several trips.

He said: “It is a privilege to support these Belveder convoys by crewing an ambulance destined for Ukraine.

"Our recent trip was well worth the three days spent driving across Europe to Eastern Poland.

"We serve."

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has also been part of the aid effort.

In October last year he completed his second trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ambulances are former NHS vehicles with typically 300,000-500,000 miles on them but are still in good working order.

They are purchased with locally raised funds and donations from LKQ Euro Car Parts before being checked over by team members from Euro Car Parts and filled with medical aid supplies thanks to the Ukrainian Medical Charity.

To keep up to date with the aid effort and to find out how you can help follow the https://www.facebook.com/Belvederleamingtonspa Facebook page.