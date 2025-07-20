"I refuse to be cancelled": Crowds turn out to see Katie Hopkins in Rugby

Crowds turned out to see Katie Hopkins outside Rugby’s Benn Hall on Saturday night (July 19) after her controversial show was cancelled at the 11th hour.

And she told the crowd “I will return – and it will be soon."

Cars beeped their horns as her fans cheered and had selfies outside the Newbold Road venue as Katie declared: “I refuse to be cancelled.”

Rugby Borough Council (RBC) pulled the plug on her Batsh*t Bonkers Britain date just days before the show was due to take place.

Campaigners were due to protest outside the venue and had criticised RBC for allowing it to go ahead in a council-owned venue. Hundreds of people signed a petition, asking the council to cancel the gig.

But even though the gig was cancelled, Katie Hopkins vowed to turn up at the venue to address her supporters - and she did.

Speaking to the Rugby Advertiser, Katie Hopkins said: “I knew our lovely supporters would be there for each other and for me. I do appreciate them.”

Addressing the row created by the cancellation of her performance she claimed she had been ‘lied to’ regarding potential safety hazards, adding: “The two council officers who decided to close a public space against 480 paying guests should be asked to resign. And I believe the borough council should refund all ticket holders for their costs.”

However, RBC strongly denied her claims and said its decision was made on safety grounds after it took advice from a "variety of partner organisations, including Warwickshire Police, about the context and safety implications of this performance", due to the planned protest.

In its original statement, RBC added: “Because we are responsible for event safety and cannot guarantee the safety of ticket holders or protesters, we have cancelled the booking.”

“The Benn Hall is primarily a family venue with many community events and activities from musical shows to antiques fairs. We want to support all our communities and their interests with safe, fun activities that everyone can enjoy.”

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “The decision to cancel the event was made by RBC.

"RBC contacted a number of agencies about their decision. Our contact with RBC has been to advise on the usual policing response in the event of a protest."

When asked if she will be returning to Rugby with her act, Katie Hopkins replied: “We will be bringing the show to a prestigious Rugby venue on Friday October 24, and we encourage our audience to join us. As I promised, we refuse to be cancelled.”

But she refused to say where the prestigious venue will be.

When asked to address the accusation that her stage act was based on racist and homophobic language, she described such questions as ridiculous and undeserving of an answer. When pressed further and informed that these accusations figured prominently in readers' responses, she refused to comment further.

She told the crowd: “I don't have a fight or disagreement, I just wanted to do the show that I promised I was going to do.

“I refuse to be cancelled and I refuse for my audience to be treated this way.

“I have never asked to be agreed with and I have never asked to be liked and nor would I ask those things of anybody. it's important we get back to a time where we can have our own opinions and our own views and still be able to get along.”

“We had a lovely show last year and I have no argument at all with the Benn Hall.”