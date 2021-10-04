"I thought my life was over": Leamington apprentice wins national award after recovering from serious injury

Carl Ladd received the Rising Star award as part of the sixth annual Heating Installer Awards recently.

A Leamington heating installation apprentice has been recognised for his hard work and high standards by a national awards scheme.

Carl Ladd received the Rising Star award as part of the the sixth annual Heating Installer Awards which featured at the Installer Show event at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry last week.

The judges were particularly impressed with Carl's commitment to learning and his positive approach, particularly as he switched to a plumbing career after suffering a serious hand injury in an accident.

Although he is still training, Carl has also set up the Apprentice Foundation which aims to connect full-time learners with employers looking to take on apprentices.

Carl said “When I had my accident I thought my life was over but after rehab I was offered a labouring job.

"After a year and a half, I was accepted as an apprentice for Renelec, and the rest is history.

"I set up The Apprentice Foundation to help people in a similar situation.

"I’m so proud of how far I’ve come, but a lot of that is down to the great teachers I’ve had along the way and the fact that I have fun every day.”