'I was stupid' - Jail for Rugby man who downloaded nearly 1,000 indecent images of children

A Rugby man who breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and downloaded almost 1,000 indecent images of children has been jailed for two years.

Martin Harvey, 66, was being monitored by officers and the probation service following a previous sexual offence.

And in 2023 it was discovered that he had deleted some of his internet browsing history – breaching his SHPO.

He was also found to have a hard drive containing almost 1,000 indecent images of children.

Martin Harvey

And when Harvey was interviewed by officers he claimed that he had deleted browsing history on his phone because he had been having issues with ‘pop ups’ and he believed that might fix it.

He then claimed that he had bought the hard drive because he wanted to research ways to reinstate his search history.

When officers asked why the hard drive contained indecent images of children, Harvey said he had ‘drifted back into the old days,’ adding: ‘I was stupid’.

He was subsequently charged with breaching his SPHO and for downloading indecent images of children.

On Wednesday, May 29, Harvey appeared before Warwick Crown Court where he was jailed for 24 months.

DC Lauren Cooper said: “We are thankful to the courts for this sentence.

"I hope this serves as a warning to others who believe they can continue to offend in this way.

