"I won't let this go": Leamington man's nine-month fight for compensation after pot hole damaged his car on Warwickshire road

Sam Khan's car after he had driven through the pothole in the Welsh Road between Leamington and Southam in February.

A Leamington man has been in a nine-month battle to claim compensation from Warwickshire County Council after a pot hole destroyed two of the tyres on his car.

Sam Khan had to pay £250 and wait for an hour at the side of the road for an emergency placement for both passenger-side tyres of his Honda Civic after he drove through the pot hole, which was more than eight inches deep, on the Welsh Road between Leamington and Southam in February.

He has since contacted Warwickshire County Council to claim compensation and says he has provided as much information about the incident, the damage and pothole as possible but is still awaiting a response from the authority.

The pothole which Sam Khan drove through

He said: "I feel I'm not being taken seriously.

"All the information that the council asked for has been sent through and now I am being ignored.

"The roads around that area are absolutely shocking with all the HS2 work going on

"That part of the road has since been partially repaired and the main thing in my case was that nobody was injured.

The pothole Sam Khan drove through.

"But I won't let this go."

Warwickshire County Council has said it is unable to comment on individual cases and claims.