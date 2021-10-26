Iconic Carols at the Castle event returning to Warwick this festive season

Tickets have just been released for the ever-popular Carols at the Castle charity event in Warwick and organisers are expecting a sell out event.

The outdoor evening event, which is taking place at Warwick Castle, will feature compere Annie Othen and stalls selling mulled wine and a range of food and other hot drinks.

The choirs of St Mary’s Church will be leading the singing with musical support from Leamington’s Royal Spa Brass.

Carols at the Castle will be returning to Warwick this year. Photo by Lydia Meteyard

The event this year takes place on Saturday December 18 and tickets cost £9 for those aged over 12 and £3 for children under 12.

Gates will open at 6,30pm and the event runs from 7pm until 9pm.

As well as providing a night out in the lead up to Christmas, the carols event also helps to raise a five-figure sum for local charities every year.

To help maximise the money for the charities, Warwick Castle provides the facilities and support while sponsors also contribute.

Sponsors this year include lead sponsor Warwick Independent Schools Foundation with supporting sponsors Warwick University and Warwick Glass.

The event also has the longstanding support of Leamington Mazda, Warwick Printing, T3 Creative Agency, Warwick Castle and marketing and PR company, LMMC.

The money raised goes to support local good causes and is distributed by Warwick Lions, Merlin’s Magic Wand, Rotary Club of Warwick, Royal Spa Brass and The Friends of St Mary’s Choir.