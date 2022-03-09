Iconic Warwick pub officially reopens with a new look and new name

The team at No. 34 Garden and Grill which opened to the public on March 3 at the former Racehorse pub in Stratford Road

An iconic pub in Warwick has now officially reopened to the public after taking on a new look and a new name.

No. 34 Garden and Grill was opened on March 3 at the former Racehorse pub in Stratford Road by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington.

The venue is the brainchild of Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby, who run Kenilworth’s oldest pub, the Virgins and Castle, as well as award-winning catering business Caviar and Chips and Shropshire-based boutique wedding venue Stockton House.

Marc said: “We’re delighted that the doors of No.34 are now open and we’ve been able to welcome so many people from Warwick and the surrounding area to see what we’ve created.

“We’re grateful to have had so many positive comments and such a great reception from the town and now we can’t wait to share our innovative concept, great food, fantastic service and lovely ambience to all our guests, not to mention some fantastic events we have planned.

"This is just the start for No.34’s next chapter and we’re hoping it becomes a firm favourite for people from Warwick and further afield.”

The restaurant has two menus - one from the garden and one from the grill - with both offering plant-based and vegan dishes.