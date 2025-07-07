'I'll do a jail term if needed' - driver refuses to pay parking fine after car got stuck in Lutterworth supermarket car park

The problem happened in the car park at Morrisons in Lutterworth. (Image: Google).

A driver says he will risk a jail term to avoid paying a parking fine after a charging cable became jammed in his vehicle in a Lutterworth car park.

Bruce Graham parked and charged his car at Morrisons earlier this year. He decided to leave it charging while he went to eat at a nearby restaurant but when he returned he was unable to disconnect the cable from the car’s charging port.

After the helpline listed on the machine was unable to assist, and the AA said it could be up to 90 minutes before help arrived, Mr Graham took matters into his own hands. He jumped on the mechanism, breaking the casing around the port on his car.

The incident meant he went 50 minutes over the two-hour free car parking, receiving a fine from Euro Car Parks.

Mr Graham has appealed the fine twice, both resulting in rejections.

Now a debt firm is demanding £170, compared to the original £60 fine. If he doesn’t pay, the matter will be escalated to court.

He says he is prepared to ‘take his chances’, even if it means a jail sentence.

He said: “I’m refusing to pay and taking a stance against these companies when they can’t see sense, to the point I’ve said I'll keep refusing and do seven days in jail if needed!

“I simply couldn't go anywhere. I stood walking around the car park trying to keep warm as it was in January and very cold. I couldn't start the car when the charger was in it to keep warm.”

The Mail has reached out to Morrisons, who is looking into the incident.