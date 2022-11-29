Improvements made to Warwick railway station to make it more welcoming thanks to partnership

The town council has been working with Chiltern Railways for the improvements.

Cllr Noel Butler, Leader Warwick Town Council, with Liane McCarthy, Area Manager at Warwickshire Chiltern Railways and Jayne Topham, Warwick Town Clerk. Photo supplied

Improvements have been made to Warwick railway station to make it more welcoming thanks to a partnership.

Warwick Town Council and Chiltern Railways have been working together improve the look of the entrance to the town via the station.

The partnership has seen the Warwick in Bloom initiative spread onto the station with an improvement to the floral display.

There is also the addition of hanging baskets and next year four Christmas trees will be donated for the front of the building.

The ticket office has also been transformed with new seating and the station was painted running up to the Commonwealth games.

The railings, on Station Road, have also been a focus; with funding agreed for the entire section will be replaced.

As well as these improvements, Network Rail announced last week that work is set to take place to install two lifts at Warwick railway station next year.

Campaigners have been calling for a lift to be installed at the station for more than 20 years and the project is due to start in January 2023 with the hopes of it being finished by the end of that year.

While no train services will be affected by the station improvements, the subway between platforms 1 and 2 will have to be closed for the lifts to be installed.

Liane McCarthy from Chiltern Railways said: “It has been fruitful working with Warwick Town Council on improvements to Warwick station, which now looks even more welcoming for our travelling customers.

"We have benefited from hanging baskets and planters on both platforms, making the station more cheerful.

"Alongside the lift installations planned for next year, and a new PA system installed at Warwick Parkway station, we are delighted to see such an improvement in customer experience for the communities we serve across Warwickshire.”

Cllr Noel Butler, Leader of Warwick town Council, said: “It is so pleasing to see all the work the Town Council has done behind the scenes with Chiltern Railways over the past few years come to fruition with all the initiatives now completed or scheduled.

