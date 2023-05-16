Improvements to Leamington Station are highly commended in regional awards

The £2 million improvement work impressed the judges for the Small Projects category of the West Midlands Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation Awards

Improvements to Leamington Station, which were completed ahead of last summer’s Commonwealth Games, have been recognised at a regional awards ceremony.

At the West Midlands Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation Awards ceremony last Thursday (May 11), the work was ‘highly commended’ in the Small Projects category.

The £2 million improvement scheme was completed as Leamington prepared to welcome thousands of visitors who came to the town to watch the lawn bowls and para bowls competitions at Victoria Park and the cycling road races in Warwick.

Leamington Station. Credit: Mike Baker

The enhancements included the renewal and refurbishment of the station entrance and forecourt – making it easier for train users to start and complete their journey on foot, cycle or by bus and taxi.

Other improvements included enlarged and upgraded public spaces and new seating areas, better links within the station forecourt area for pedestrians and cyclists, resurfacing and renewal of the station forecourt car park, improved bus connectivity with dedicated bus bays and widened access to bus stops on Old Warwick Road, new improved wayfinding signage at the station as part of a wider town scheme, enhanced lighting, new CCTV and the renewal of paintwork and installation of new artwork in the pedestrian underpass.

The scheme was a joint initiative with Warwickshire County Council (WCC) overseeing the project with the support of Warwick District Council (WDC), Atkins, Network Rail and Chiltern Railways.

A CGI of the view from the improved front entrance of Leamington station. Picture supplied.

The improvements were made possible with a combination of funding from WDC, WCC and the Government’s Local Growth Fund through Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of WCC, said: “The improvements to Leamington Station helped to give an excellent first impression to visitors from across the Commonwealth arriving for last summer’s Games in the region. It will have contributed greatly to a very positive impression of Warwickshire for both domestic and international visitors."

Chris Elliott, the chief executive of WDC, added: “It’s great to see the hard work of our project team and partners has been recognised.