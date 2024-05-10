Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on the improvements to the Queensway and Ford Foundry/Vitsœ roundabouts in Leamington will start on Monday (May 13).

Warwickshire County Council has said that, when completed, the scheme will see traffic signals at the two roundabouts, additional lanes, shared footway and dedicated off-carriageway cycle routes, and enhanced crossing facilities to enable more effective and safer crossing of roads.

Due for completion in Summer 2025, “the project will complement existing routes and create a corridor of connected cycling and walking links to help facilitate active travel”.

But the council has also warned of traffic delays while the work takes place.

Highway improvements on A452 Europa Way at the Fords Foundry/Vitsoe and Queensway roundabouts. Picture supplied.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and highways said: “This is a major scheme on busy junctions so, unfortunately, delays will be unavoidable while work is carried out.

"However, we will work closely with the contractor to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum, so please bear with us.

“In the long term, this scheme will improve safety and traffic flow, increase business and retail activity in the area, as well as provide better pedestrian and cycle facilities.”

To reduce the impact on motorists, traffic management near and at the roundabouts will be limited to between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Road users are being asked to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time.

The Europa Way Improvement programme has been allocated funding from the Local Growth Fund, administered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, in addition to funding secured from planning obligations.