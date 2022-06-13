McFly on the main stage on Saturday evening. Photo by Kirstie Smith

In Photos: Crowds descend on Warwick for Pub in the Park festival

The event returned for to the town for its third year

By Kirstie Smith
Monday, 13th June 2022, 4:34 pm

Crowds flocked to Warwick at the weekend for Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park Festival.

The event, which ran from Friday June 10 to Sunday June 12, took place in St Nicholas Park.

TV chef James Martin will hosted the first two days of the festival, with Bake Off star Candice Brown hosting the Sunday session.

The event, which returned for to the town for its third year, featured live music performances from McFly, Natalie Imbruglia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gok Wan and Judge Jules.

It also featured chef demonstrations, a Weber demo truck, a firepit stage, food and drink stalls, book signings, an artisan market and a shopping village.

Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross at Kenilworth and Warwick’s Rose and Crown joined the line-up of pubs showcasing their food at the festival.

Here are a few photos from the Saturday evening session.

1. Pub in the Park, St Nicholas Park in Warwick

Pub in the Park returned to the town for the third year. Photo by Kirstie Smith

2. Pub in the Park, St Nicholas Park in Warwick

The event also featured food stalls, an artisan market and a shopping village. Photo by Kirstie Smith

3. Pub in the Park, St Nicholas Park in Warwick

The event also features food and drink stalls as well as a shopping village and market area. Photo by Kirstie Smith

4. Pub in the Park, St Nicholas Park in Warwick

The firepit stage. Photo by Kirstie Smith

