In Photos: Crowds descend on Warwick for Pub in the Park festival

Crowds flocked to Warwick at the weekend for Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park Festival.
The event, which ran from Friday June 10 to Sunday June 12, took place in St Nicholas Park.
TV chef James Martin will hosted the first two days of the festival, with Bake Off star Candice Brown hosting the Sunday session.
The event, which returned for to the town for its third year, featured live music performances from McFly, Natalie Imbruglia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gok Wan and Judge Jules.
It also featured chef demonstrations, a Weber demo truck, a firepit stage, food and drink stalls, book signings, an artisan market and a shopping village.
Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross at Kenilworth and Warwick’s Rose and Crown joined the line-up of pubs showcasing their food at the festival.
Here are a few photos from the Saturday evening session.