This gallery will take a look at 10 closed pubs from Warwick's history. Photo: closedpubs.co.ukThis gallery will take a look at 10 closed pubs from Warwick's history. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk
In Pictures: 10 historic pubs we've loved and lost in Warwick over the years

This photo gallery takes a look at some of the popular watering holes in Warwick that have now closed for good.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST

From historical town centre inns to large pubs, this gallery shows some of the town’s favourite forgotten and closed-down pubs.

Some of the pubs have been turned into restaurants and shops, while others have been converted into homes or demolished and then turned into homes.

The images and information were collected on the website The Lost Pubs Project (www.closedpubs.co.uk), which has archived 42,531 closed pubs in England.

The Great Western was situated on Coventry Road. This pub was present by 1874 when the publican was Richard Slater. It closed in June 2015 and was subsequently badly damaged during a fire in August 2017.

1. The Great Western

The Great Western was situated on Coventry Road. This pub was present by 1874 when the publican was Richard Slater. It closed in June 2015 and was subsequently badly damaged during a fire in August 2017.

The Zetland Arms, which closed in 2020. Plans to turn the site into housing were granted permission in 2022. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

2. Zetland Arms

The Zetland Arms, which closed in 2020. Plans to turn the site into housing were granted permission in 2022.

The Wheatsheaf Hotel in West Street. The site is now home to Vivaanta Indian Restuarant. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

3. Wheatsheaf Hotel

The Wheatsheaf Hotel in West Street. The site is now home to Vivaanta Indian Restuarant.

The Red Horse in Crompton Street. There was no more listing of the pub after the late 1940s. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

4. Red Horse

The Red Horse in Crompton Street. There was no more listing of the pub after the late 1940s.

