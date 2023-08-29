In Pictures: 10 historic pubs we've loved and lost in Warwick over the years

This photo gallery takes a look at some of the popular watering holes in Warwick that have now closed for good.

From historical town centre inns to large pubs, this gallery shows some of the town’s favourite forgotten and closed-down pubs.

Some of the pubs have been turned into restaurants and shops, while others have been converted into homes or demolished and then turned into homes.

The images and information were collected on the website The Lost Pubs Project (www.closedpubs.co.uk), which has archived 42,531 closed pubs in England.

1 . The Great Western The Great Western was situated on Coventry Road. This pub was present by 1874 when the publican was Richard Slater. It closed in June 2015 and was subsequently badly damaged during a fire in August 2017. Photo: Source: Richard Maddison and Warwickshire World

2 . Zetland Arms The Zetland Arms, which closed in 2020. Plans to turn the site into housing were granted permission in 2022. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk Photo: Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

3 . Wheatsheaf Hotel The Wheatsheaf Hotel in West Street. The site is now home to Vivaanta Indian Restuarant. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk Photo: Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

4 . Red Horse The Red Horse in Crompton Street. There was no more listing of the pub after the late 1940s. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk Photo: Photo: closedpubs.co.uk