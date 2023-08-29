In Pictures: 10 historic pubs we've loved and lost in Warwick over the years
This photo gallery takes a look at some of the popular watering holes in Warwick that have now closed for good.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST
From historical town centre inns to large pubs, this gallery shows some of the town’s favourite forgotten and closed-down pubs.
Some of the pubs have been turned into restaurants and shops, while others have been converted into homes or demolished and then turned into homes.
The images and information were collected on the website The Lost Pubs Project (www.closedpubs.co.uk), which has archived 42,531 closed pubs in England.
