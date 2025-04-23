In Pictures: 450-tonne crane delivered to Warwick railway station to move lift shaft onto the site

The delivery of the crane and pre-made lift shaft is part of the ongoing accessibility upgrades at the station.

Network Rail engineers have been on-site at Warwick station since spring 2024 to install two new lifts which will help passengers access platforms 1 and 2.

The concrete structure has been made off-site ready to be craned into the correct position at a later stage in the project this summer.

So that the machinery and the new structure could be brought on site, the station car park was shut from 5am on Tuesday (April 22) until 10am today (Wednesday April 23.

These photos were taken by Geoff Ousbey between 10.30pm on Tuesday and 7am Wednesday.

Geoff’s photos shows the large crane and its equipment being delivered and the weights being fitted and levelling up on the crane.

1 . Warwick railway station getting ready for new lift shaft delivery The work site behind the station on April 22. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Warwick railway station getting ready for new lift shaft delivery The work site behind the station on April 22. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Warwick railway station getting ready for new lift shaft delivery A 450-tonne crane was delivered to the site to move in the new lift. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . Warwick railway station getting ready for new lift shaft delivery A 450-tonne crane was delivered to the site to move in the new lift. Photo: Geoff Ousbey