In pictures: A celebration of 'everything eco' at Ecofest 2023 in Leamington

‘Everything eco’ was celebrated at EcoFest 2023 in Leamington town centre on Saturday (September 2).

The event, at the Pump Room Gardens, featured a range of have-a-go sessions and activities covering everything from wellbeing, fitness and sustainability, a delicious choice of local and sustainable food and a variety of music from local artists on the bandstand.

It also included performances by Leamington-based internationally renowned dance-circus company Motionhouse of their production WILD.

Visitors browsed a range of stalls from local businesses offering healthy and sustainable alternatives, with charities and community interest companies (CICs) there to talk about the work they do in the community to combat climate change and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

