In pictures: A gallery of photos from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024

Thousands came to see the brand-new lights for 2024, including the very popular gingerbread house at Regent Court.
Representatives from Leamington Lawn Tennis & Squash Club, who are celebrating the club’s 150th year, joined Leamington Mayor Cllr Judith Clarke Stage.
She gave a speech about The Myton Hospice Trees of Light campaign and the importance of community at this time of year.
1. Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024
Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024 Photo: Warwick District Council
Photo from The Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council
Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council
Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council