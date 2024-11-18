Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024.Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024.
Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024.

In pictures: A gallery of photos from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
Christmas has come early to Leamington Spa as the town celebrated the switching-on of its festive lights yesterday (Sunday November 17).

Thousands came to see the brand-new lights for 2024, including the very popular gingerbread house at Regent Court.

Representatives from Leamington Lawn Tennis & Squash Club, who are celebrating the club’s 150th year, joined Leamington Mayor Cllr Judith Clarke Stage.

She gave a speech about The Myton Hospice Trees of Light campaign and the importance of community at this time of year.

Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024

1. Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024

Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024 Photo: Warwick District Council

Photo from The Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024.

2. Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024

Photo from The Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council

Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024.

3. Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024

Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council

Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024.

4. Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024

Photo from the Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Representatives
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice