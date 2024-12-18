In Pictures: A gallery of reader's photos of the Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run

The event saw a parade of tractors travel from Stoneleigh through to Leamington, Warwick and then Kenilworth on the route as well as other villages.
This year the tractor run was raising money for Neive’s Arc, which is a Warwickshire-based charity that supports childhood cancer research.
Here’s a video sent to us by Geoff Ousbey of the tractor run travelling down Coten End in Warwick.
The popular event returned on December 17. Photo: Rebecca Clarke
The event was raising money for charity. Photo: Lisa Forbes
Beatrix Devaney, age 11, captured the tractor run while it was in Princes Drive in Leamington. Photo: Beatrix Devaney
The charity tractor run started at Stoneleigh before travelling to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth. Photo: Rebecca Clarke