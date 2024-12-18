The Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run returned on December 17.The Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run returned on December 17.
In Pictures: A gallery of reader's photos of the Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 12:27 BST
The popular Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run returned last night (December 17) which saw people line the streets to take in the decorated vehicles.

The event saw a parade of tractors travel from Stoneleigh through to Leamington, Warwick and then Kenilworth on the route as well as other villages.

This year the tractor run was raising money for Neive’s Arc, which is a Warwickshire-based charity that supports childhood cancer research.

So far more than £8,000 has been raised on the Justgiving page.

Here’s a video sent to us by Geoff Ousbey of the tractor run travelling down Coten End in Warwick.

The popular event returned on December 17.

1. Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run 2024

The popular event returned on December 17. Photo: Rebecca Clarke

The event was raising money for charity.

2. Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run 2024

The event was raising money for charity. Photo: Lisa Forbes

Beatrix Devaney, age 11, captured the tractor run while it was in Princes Drive in Leamington.

3. Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run 2024

Beatrix Devaney, age 11, captured the tractor run while it was in Princes Drive in Leamington. Photo: Beatrix Devaney

The charity tractor run started at Stoneleigh before travelling to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

4. Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run 2024

The charity tractor run started at Stoneleigh before travelling to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth. Photo: Rebecca Clarke

