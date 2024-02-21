Register
The annual races returned to Warwick on February 20.

In Pictures: Adults and school children have a flipping good time at Warwick pancake races

Here’s some of the photos taken at the annual races in the town centre.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 21st Feb 2024, 16:24 GMT

This week Warwick once again hosted its annual Pancake races.

On Tuesday (February 20) saw Warwick market place was full with children and adults who were competing in the annual pancake races, which were organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick.

The event took place a week after Shrove Tuesday, also known as Pancake Day, due to the school children being on the half term break.

The races took part in the town's market square

1. Warwick Pancake Races 2024

The races took part in the town's market square Photo: Mike Baker

The races took place on February 20

2. Warwick Pancake Races 2024

The races took place on February 20 Photo: Mike Baker

The annual Pancake Day races in the Market Square, Warwick, were staged this week. The event was held a week later, due to half term holidays, with the schools. Pictured: Team Mumday Club

3. Warwick Pancake Races 2024

The annual Pancake Day races in the Market Square, Warwick, were staged this week. The event was held a week later, due to half term holidays, with the schools. Pictured: Team Mumday Club Photo: Mike Baker

The annual Pancake Day races in the Market Square, Warwick, were staged this week. The event was held a week later, due to half term holidays, with the schools. Pictured: Team Warwick Castle.

4. Warwick Pancake Races 2024

The annual Pancake Day races in the Market Square, Warwick, were staged this week. The event was held a week later, due to half term holidays, with the schools. Pictured: Team Warwick Castle. Photo: Mike Baker

