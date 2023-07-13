In pictures: Amazing winning photos capture the beauty of Warwickshire’s waterways

The competition, organised by Warwickshire County Council , Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Canal and River Trust, invited photography enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to submit their photos showcasing the theme of ‘nature and wildlife on the waterways’.

An initial shortlisting process for each of the age groups (15 and under and 16 and over) was completed by representatives from each of the organisations responsible for the competition. A public vote then took place through Facebook, with hundreds of people joining in to have their say by ‘liking’ their favourite photo. From this, two winners emerged, who have each received a £50 voucher for photography equipment from the Canal and River Trust.