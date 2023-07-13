Register
Here are the amazing winning entries of of a photographic competition to capture the beauty of Warwickshire’s waterways.

In pictures: Amazing winning photos capture the beauty of Warwickshire’s waterways

Photographers of all ages submitted images under the theme of ‘nature and wildlife on the waterways’
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST

Here are the amazing winning entries of a photographic competition to capture the beauty of Warwickshire’s waterways.

The competition, organised by Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Canal and River Trust, invited photography enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to submit their photos showcasing the theme of ‘nature and wildlife on the waterways’.

An initial shortlisting process for each of the age groups (15 and under and 16 and over) was completed by representatives from each of the organisations responsible for the competition. A public vote then took place through Facebook, with hundreds of people joining in to have their say by ‘liking’ their favourite photo. From this, two winners emerged, who have each received a £50 voucher for photography equipment from the Canal and River Trust.

Here are the winning photos.

Two birds swimming in a lake. Oxford Canal near Brinklow by Gillian Taylor.

1. Sixteen and Over Category Winner

Two birds swimming in a lake. Oxford Canal near Brinklow by Gillian Taylor. Photo: Gillian Taylor

A sunset over a lake. Oxford Canal in Ansty by Lily Hobson, age 13

2. Fifteen and Under Category Winner

A sunset over a lake. Oxford Canal in Ansty by Lily Hobson, age 13 Photo: Lily Hobson

An otter in the water. Stratford-upon-Avon Canal in Bishopton by Lesley.

3. Shortlisted Images: Sixteen and Over Category

An otter in the water. Stratford-upon-Avon Canal in Bishopton by Lesley. Photo: Submitted image

A bridge over a river. Bridge 34 in Lapworth by Damien.

4. Shortlisted Images: Sixteen and Over Category

A bridge over a river. Bridge 34 in Lapworth by Damien. Photo: Submitted photo

