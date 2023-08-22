Register
Scarecrows once again took over Odibourne Allotments for the open day last weekend. Photo by Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association

In Pictures: Amazingly creative scarecrows take over Kenilworth allotment once again

This gallery looks at the scarecrows made ahead of the annual open day at the allotments.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:18 BST

Many amazingly creative scarecrows were put on display at an allotments in Kenilworth ahead of its annual open day.

The Kenilworth Allotment Tenants Association has three sites and the Odibourne site, in Manor Road, which hosted the event.

This year the Association celebrated 20 years of opening up the allotments to the public.

One of the popular attractions every year are the scarecrows created by plot holders at the Odibourne Allotments, which were judged on Thursday August 17 ahead of the open day on August 20.

The day also featured beekeeping displays, arts and crafts, a raffle, stalls and refreshments.

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Alix Dearing, also attended – and as tradition – a donation from the day will be made to the Mayor’s charities, which are The Kenilworth Centre and Kenilworth Girl Guides.

The event also helped raise money for Ukraine through the sale of sunflowers.

