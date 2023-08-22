In Pictures: Amazingly creative scarecrows take over Kenilworth allotment once again

This gallery looks at the scarecrows made ahead of the annual open day at the allotments.

Many amazingly creative scarecrows were put on display at an allotments in Kenilworth ahead of its annual open day.

The Kenilworth Allotment Tenants Association has three sites and the Odibourne site, in Manor Road, which hosted the event.

This year the Association celebrated 20 years of opening up the allotments to the public.

One of the popular attractions every year are the scarecrows created by plot holders at the Odibourne Allotments, which were judged on Thursday August 17 ahead of the open day on August 20.

The day also featured beekeeping displays, arts and crafts, a raffle, stalls and refreshments.

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Alix Dearing, also attended – and as tradition – a donation from the day will be made to the Mayor’s charities, which are The Kenilworth Centre and Kenilworth Girl Guides.

The event also helped raise money for Ukraine through the sale of sunflowers.

1 . Odibourne Allotments Scarecrows 2023 One of the creative scarecrows set up at the allotments this year. Photo by Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association Photo: Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association

2 . Odibourne Allotments Scarecrows 2023 One of the many scarecrows set up at the allotments. Photo by Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association Photo: Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association

3 . Odibourne Allotments Scarecrows 2023 One of the scarecrows created by a plot holder at the allotments ahead of the annual open day, which was held on August 20. Photo by Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association Photo: Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association

4 . Odibourne Allotments Scarecrows 2023 One of the many creative scarecrows at the allotments. Photo by Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association Photo: Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association