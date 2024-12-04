The festival features around 70 decorated trees.placeholder image
In Pictures: Annual Christmas Tree Festival returns to Warwick church

By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Dec 2024, 14:32 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 14:55 BST
The annual Christmas Tree Festival has returned to St Mary’s Church in Warwick.

The festival was officially opened as part of the town’s Victorian Evening.

St Mary’s Church has been filled with around 70 decorated trees by local businesses, organisations, charities and school children.

The festival will be open daily from 10am to 4pm until December 8 except Sunday December 8 when it will be open at noon to 4pm.

Admission costs £2 per adult and children aged under 16 can enter for free.

The Christmas Tree Festival launched during the town's Victorian Evening. Pictured: Richard Warren

1. St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival 2024

The Christmas Tree Festival launched during the town's Victorian Evening. Pictured: Richard Warren Photo: Mike Baker

The Christmas Tree Festival will run until December 8. Pictured: Tony Fitzpatrick

2. St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival 2024

The Christmas Tree Festival will run until December 8. Pictured: Tony Fitzpatrick Photo: Mike Baker

The Christmas Tree Festival inside St Mary's Church. Pictured: Josh Warren

3. St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival 2024

The Christmas Tree Festival inside St Mary's Church. Pictured: Josh Warren Photo: Mike Baker

Some of the trees inside the church.

4. St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival 2024

Some of the trees inside the church. Photo: Mike Baker

