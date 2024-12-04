In Pictures: Annual Christmas Tree Festival returns to Warwick church

The festival was officially opened as part of the town’s Victorian Evening.
St Mary’s Church has been filled with around 70 decorated trees by local businesses, organisations, charities and school children.
The festival will be open daily from 10am to 4pm until December 8 except Sunday December 8 when it will be open at noon to 4pm.
Admission costs £2 per adult and children aged under 16 can enter for free.
