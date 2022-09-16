In Pictures: Art exhibition at Warwick bar featuring portrait of the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood hailed a success

An art exhibition held at a bar in Warwick that featured an abstract portrait of Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood has been hailed a success.

Ronnie’s Bar in Jury Street added ‘art gallery’ to its list of accolades by showcasing work by local artist Rupam ‘Rupe’ Barthakur.

Rupam’s work has taken up residence on Ronnie’s walls as well as being available for purchase after the works were unveiled at an event on September 8.

Some of the paintings have already sold – including the one featuring Ronnie Wood.

Speaking about the exhibition Rupam said: “Launching the exhibition at Ronnie’s was an absolute thrill, with a great turnout.

"I’ve actually already sold some of the paintings, including the large Ronnie Wood portrait.

"However, the buyer has kindly given us permission to display it for an extended time before it goes. I am delighted.”

Phil Baker, owner of Ronnie’s Bar added: “It was fantastic to see so many people turn out for our exhibition.

"The art was amazing and blended in perfectly to Ronnie’s elegant interior.

"The atmosphere was brilliant and the pieces and limited edition prints have been selling on a daily basis.

"To give an example, the Ronnie Wood portrait that sold within an hour of being put on the wall.

"We’re so glad the buyer has allowed us to keep it in Ronnie’s for a bit longer so people can see it in this unique setting, and we’re looking forward to doing similar events like this in the near future.”

Rupam’s collection features plenty of music-inspired art including portraits of Jimi Hendrix, Prince and Frank Sinatra, plus more abstract creations inspired by New Orleans and Cuban street dancers.

Rupam moved to Warwick after going to university in Birmingham, working for Severn Trent on Stratford Road and making the town his home.

Now retired from Severn Trent, he hosts ‘art busking’ workshops at events including the Warwick Folk Festival and his work has been displayed at venues in Warwick and Leamington.

To see what items have sold and what is still available go to: https://rupeart.com/exhibition-ronnies-of-warwick-september-2022

