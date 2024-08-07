In pictures: Art in the Park 2024 in Leamington had largest attendance ever

The event took place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens over the weekend.

Kate Livingston, the festival director, said: “This year’s Art in the Park had the largest attendance ever.

"It was incredible to see the turnout, especially with the current challenges in the event industry.

"We’re immensely proud of our amazing community for showing up in force and making this event a success.

"A huge thank you to our fantastic sponsors Severn Trent, Berkley Care Group, Winkworth and Sofas & Stuff, who played a massive role in making this year possible.

"It’s a true testament to Leamington’s spirit of community and creativity to see Art in the Park grow every year.

“More people are traveling from afar to support our artists and enjoy the festival.

"With the continued support we can keep this event alive and thriving.

"We’re already looking forward to next year’s event.”

1 . Art in the Park 2024 Art in the Park 2024. Photo: Olelksii Petrunia

