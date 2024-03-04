In Pictures: Awards dinner celebrates winners of 2023 Warwick Avon Rotary Dragon Boat Festival

An awards dinner was recently held in Kenilworth to celebrate the winners of the 2023 Warwick Avon Rotary Dragon Boat Festival.

The Warwick Avon Rotary Club held the event at Holiday Inn on February 27.

Hundreds of people took to the River Avon in Warwick last September for the annual dragon boat races.

The event saw 21 teams take part in the racing with around 350 participants.

The awards evening saw cheques presented to the two chosen charities from the race – the Myton Hospices received £12,365 and the Birmingham Children's Hospital received £3,602.

On the night the Rotary Club also presented prizes to; winners of the 2023 races ‘R like Recycling’, runners up ‘AP Racing’, fancy dress winners ‘Rowmans’ and fancy dress joint runners up ‘Tottie Royal’ and Fast and Fruitiest’.

Prizes were also given out to ‘sponsorship champions’ to Evergreen School, CDW Crazy Dragon Warriors, Bishops Tachbrook School and Up the Kreek (Barclays).

Thankyou gifts were also presented to Warwick boats and Max, one of the photographers.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Avon Rotary Club said: “We could not run the event with out the incredible organisation of Norman Byrne (President of Warwick Avon Rotary) and the generosity of Warwick Boats, who dedicate so much free time and effort to make this event such a great success.”

The dragon boat festival will be returning again this year on September 22.

For more information about the Warwick Avon Rotary Club go to: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=398

1 . Warwick Avon Rotary Dragon Boat Festival Awards Night Warwick Avon Rotary Club president Norman Byrne thanking Warwick Boats for their help with the event. Photo: Sarah Hill / Gecko Photography

2 . Warwick Avon Rotary Dragon Boat Festival Awards Night Warwick Avon Rotary Club president Norman Byrne with one of the member of the winning team 'R Like Recycling' Photo: Sarah Hill / Gecko Photography

3 . Warwick Avon Rotary Dragon Boat Festival Awards Night Warwick Avon Rotary Club president Norman Byrne with members of the team 'Tottie Royal' who were runners up in the fancy dress competition. Photo: Sarah Hill / Gecko Photography

4 . Warwick Avon Rotary Dragon Boat Festival Awards Night Warwick Avon Rotary Club president Norman Byrne with sponsorship champions Evergreen School. Photo: Sarah Hill / Gecko Photography