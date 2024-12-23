RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth.RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth.
In pictures: Beautiful sketches of Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - and how the same views look today

By Phil Hibble
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:59 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 13:05 GMT
There are many beautiful views across our towns that have caught the eye of artists - and it is easy to see why.

We recommend that you take a stroll around the streets through the eyes of RS Austin, who made these charming sketches across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

That is exactly what our editor Phil Hibble did, taking photos from the same spots where the RS Austin once stood.

And you can purchase a copy of RS Austin's sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth (available online and published by A & C Black Ltd) and enjoy the views for yourself!

Below are the sketches, placed next to photos of the same views today.

1. Spencer Street, Leamington

RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, with an image of how the same view today. Photo: RS Austin

2. West Gate, Warwick

RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, with an image of how the same view today. Photo: RS Austin

3. Parade, Leamington

RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, with an image of how the same view today. Sorry, the photo would have been better but, as you can see, the ongoing works nearby prevented that! Photo: RS Austin

4. Elizabethan Houses, Warwick

RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, with an image of how the same view today. Photo: RS Austin

