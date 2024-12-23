In pictures: Beautiful sketches of Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - and how the same views look today

We recommend that you take a stroll around the streets through the eyes of RS Austin, who made these charming sketches across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

That is exactly what our editor Phil Hibble did, taking photos from the same spots where the RS Austin once stood.

And you can purchase a copy of RS Austin's sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth (available online and published by A & C Black Ltd) and enjoy the views for yourself!

Below are the sketches, placed next to photos of the same views today.

1 . Spencer Street, Leamington RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, with an image of how the same view today. Photo: RS Austin

2 . West Gate, Warwick RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, with an image of how the same view today. Photo: RS Austin

3 . Parade, Leamington RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, with an image of how the same view today. Sorry, the photo would have been better but, as you can see, the ongoing works nearby prevented that! Photo: RS Austin

4 . Elizabethan Houses, Warwick RS Austin's sketches from his sketchbook of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, with an image of how the same view today. Photo: RS Austin