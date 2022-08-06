The painted benches in Station Road in Kenilworth. Photo by Mike Baker

In Pictures: Benches in Kenilworth get a new lease of life thanks to project

Several benches around the town have been give a revamp thanks to the project, which has also worked with local school pupils

By Kirstie Smith
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 8:00 am

Benches around Kenilworth have been getting a new lease of life thanks to a community project.

Kenilworth Arts Festival has been holding the community engagement project, which is called ‘Beautiful Benches’.

The Kenilworth Arts Festival is an annual event, which was launched in 2016.

Taking place in September, the festival takes place over a period of 10 days and includes events, workshops and exhibitions, which are held in various venues around the town.

The group secured funding from town councillors and also had a private donation to revamp benches around Kenilworth.

A spokesperson from the group said: “So far we have revamped two in Talisman Square, four in Station Road, the bench opposite Sainsburys and there is one nearly finished in Regency Drive.

"The idea was to create beautiful social meeting points on tired benches, giving them a new lease of life.

“We set up a project with Year 7 students at school who designed benches and three of the designs were given to local artists to reimage for the station road designs.

"Other benches have been painted by local artists, members of the Kenilworth Arts Festival committee and we are planning on painting a community bench in September as well as two or three other benches.

"The longer term plan is to create a benches trail around Kenilworth.”

For more information about the project go to: https://www.kenilworthartsfestival.co.uk/beautifulbenches/

1. The Beautiful Benches project by Kenilworth Arts Festival

Benches have been painted in Station Road in Kenilworth as part of the project. Photo by Mike Baker

Photo: Mike Baker

2. The Beautiful Benches project by Kenilworth Arts Festival

One of the painted benches in Station Road in Kenilworth

Photo: Mike Baker

3. MHLC-05-08-22-painted benches-CENupload (4).jpg

Benches have been revamped across the town including in Talisman Square and in Station Road. The benches pictures are located in Station Road. Photo by Mike Baker

Photo: The Beautiful Benches project by Kenilworth Arts Festival

4. The Beautiful Benches project by Kenilworth Arts Festival

One of the revamped benches in Station Road. Photo by Mike Baker

Photo: Mike Baker

Station Road
