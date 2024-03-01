In pictures: Birdingbury property stands as splendid testament to the elegance of the late 17th Century

This stunning home in Birdingbury stands as a splendid testament to the elegance of the late 17th Century.

Wren House, being sold through Fine & Country, is a sanctuary of timeless charm and character, hidden down a private drive in a small, exclusive enclave of only three other properties.

Offers over £800,000 are invited on the Grade II listed property, which was the former stable block for Birdingbury Hall.

This remarkable residence effortlessly combines heritage with modern comfort, creating a unique and captivating home.

It offers an extensive and versatile living space, comprising three inviting reception rooms, each exuding their own distinct character.

The heart of the home, the modern kitchen, is a testament to sophisticated design and is equipped to cater to the most discerning culinary tastes.

Wren House features a total of five bedrooms, ensuring ample space for family and guests. Of these, two well-appointed bathrooms and one ensuite offer both practicality and luxury.

For more information, contact Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby on (01788) 820022.

1 . Wren House An external view of the property. Photo: F&C

2 . Wren House A delightful view of the rear of the home. Photo: F&C

3 . Wren House Can't stand the heat...the kitchen is hot stuff. Photo: F&C