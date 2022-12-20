In Pictures: Bishops Tachbrook family decorate house in aid of charity

As well as being put up for the community to enjoy, the lights are also being used to help raise money for two charities

A family in Bishops Tachbrook family has decorated their house in aid of charity.

Gary Young and his family in Kingsley Road decorated their home for the community and to help raise money for a cause close to many people’s hearts.

The money will be donated to two charities in memory of 11-year-old Warwick Gates resident and Alcester Grammar School pupil Annabel Greenhalgh, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in October.

Gary said: “We do it for charity and at the request of villagers.

“We have gradually got bigger each year – we now do it every two years to this extent due to the amount of work involved.

“My wife Jayne Young, mother-in-law Silvia Grove, daughter Jemma Billington and her husband Thomas Bilington all helped decorate.

"Two close friends also helped build the sleigh. Family and friends also helped on two open nights where they dressed as characters.

"We have a lot of good comments from the village, which help us to continue to do this.”

Speaking about the fundraising, Gary said: “We are raising funds for the charities chosen by the parents of Annabel Greenhalgh, who recently passed away aged 11.

"The charities are Birmingham Children’s Hospital and The Fluency Trust - cash donations can be made at the house or there is a justgiving page set up by Annabel's parents.”

So far around £700 has been raised from the lights.

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/team/annabelgreenhalgh

