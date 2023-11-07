In Pictures: Brownies visit former girlguiding members at Royal British Legion's care home in Southam

All the girls and the residents were given the 2023 Girlguiding Remembrance Badge.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, the 3rd Southam Brownies visited residents of The Royal British Legion care home, Galanos House in Southam, to hear about their time in the British Armed Forces and memories of Brownies and Guides.

During the visit the Brownies, aged between seven and ten years, met residents Georgina (97), Margaret (91), Barbara (93) and Margaret (86).

The Brownies said they enjoyed listening to stories about the former Girlguiding members’ own experiences and memories of their time in Girlguiding.

They compared their different badges and favourite activities.

They also heard about what it was like to serve in the Armed Forces and took part in a co-created activity developed by Girlguiding and the Royal British Legion, called Stones of Remembrance where they decorated stones with images and messages to commemorate the upcoming Remembrance Day.

Angela Dunkley, unit leader of 3rd Southam Brownies, said: “The girls loved visiting Galanos House today, as did I.

"The women we met had such interesting stories about their time in guiding and loved hearing about how guiding has changed over the years.”

After the session, the girls and residents were given the 2023 Girlguiding Remembrance Badge.

This year, Girlguiding have introduced two new badges which tell the story of the contributions made by the guides to the First World War efforts, represented through the MI5 agent, Olive.

Olive represents all the Guides that worked at MI5 during the First World War.

The Royal British Legion and Girlguiding equally split all profits from the annual badge.

For more information about Remembrance Day badges go to: https://www.girlguidingshop.co.uk/products/new-in/remembrance-poppy-woven-badge-and-info-card-2023--7806

