In pictures: canal side Leamington pub is set to be replaced by housing

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 11:17 BST
Photographer Geoff Ousbey has taken these pictures of the former Waterside Inn pub in Leamington, for which planning permission has been granted to replace it with housing.

Permission was granted by Warwick District Council’s planning committee in October for Cresco Investors Ltd to convert the former pub and restaurant into eight residential units with parking, cycle and bins stores, landscaping and associated works.

Plans to convert the pub into a drive-thru coffee shop are also on the table although the application has not progressed as of yet.

Related topics:LeamingtonWarwick District Council
