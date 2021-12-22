In Pictures: Carols at Warwick Castle 2021

The popular Carols at the Castle event returned to the iconic venue in Warwick this month.

On December 18, crowds were once again able to gather for in the castle courtyard after last year's event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The event featured an evening of carols with the choirs of St Mary’s leading the singing with musical support from Leamington’s Royal Spa Brass.

The carols event raises a five-figure sum for local charities every year.

To help maximise the money for the charities, Warwick Castle provided the facilities and support while sponsors also contributed.

Sponsors this year included lead sponsor Warwick Independent Schools Foundation with supporting sponsors Warwick University, Warwick Glass.

The event also had support from Leamington Mazda, Warwick Printing, T3 Creative Agency, Warwick Castle and marketing and PR company, LMMC.

The money raised goes to support local good causes and is distributed by Warwick Lions, Merlin’s Magic Wand, Rotary Club of Warwick, Royal Spa Brass and The Friends of St Mary’s Choir.

