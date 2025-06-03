In pictures: Cars at the Spa 2025 in Leamington

Organised by Leamington Rotary Club, which is celebrating its centenary this year, and sponsored by the Startin Kia Warwick car dealership and Motor Hub Warwick, the event was held to raise money for Support Dogs and Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes, which provide a voluntary rapid response medical transport service to the NHS.

Show organiser, Rotarian Simon Evans said: “We are grateful to all those who helped us in the preparations for this event and, of course, all the classic car owners who have generously supported us.

"I would like to express our thanks for the wonderful sponsorship we have received from a number of local companies, including our two headline sponsors - Startin Kia Warwick and Motor Hub Warwick - and from Leamington BID.

“I would also like to thank all those who advertised in this year’s programme, our army of Rotary volunteers and those members of the public who generously donated money on the day,”

Rotary president Linda John said: “We had a big increase in visitors this year as people came from far and wide to enjoy one of the town’s loveliest parks and to see hundreds of classic cars.

"There was live entertainment on the bandstand throughout the day, picnics on the grass by the river and lots of snacks and drinks vendors.

"It was a wonderful day out for everyone.”

1 . Cars at the Spa 2025 Alex Haynes (aged six) from Leamington Spa tries out a Blood Bike, one of charities being supported by Leamington Rotary Club this year. Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes provides a rapid response medical transport service to the NHS, free of charge. (Left to right) Paul Sheehan, Jonathon Smith, fleet manager, and Don O'Brien, events manager, with Rotarian Barry Andrews. Photo: Cars at the Spa

2 . Cars at the Spa 2025 Support Dogs was one of the charities Cars at the Spa 2025 was raising funds for. The charity had a stand at the event. Photo: Cars at the Spa

3 . Cars at the Spa 2025 Mark Treadwell, marketing officer for the British Motor Museum which supported the event. Photo: Cars at the Spa