In pictures: celebrating ten years of Foundry Wood in Leamington

The community space off Princes Drive on the edge of the town opened In June 2013, after nearly 18 months of work by the organisation Achieving Results in Communities (ARC) leading teams of volunteers.
By Oliver Williams
Published 27th Jun 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 18:15 BST

A celebration of the tenth anniversary of the opening of Foundry Wood in Leamington took place at the community woodland space on Saturday (June 24).

Foundry Wood, off Princes Drive on the edge of the town, opened In June 2013, after nearly 18 months of work by the organisation Achieving Results in Communities (ARC) leading teams of volunteers.

At the time the woodland was made accessible to the public and the Friends of Foundry Wood charity was established.

In ten years, the woodland has hosted hundreds of events and activities – including wildlife habitat creation and monitoring, toddler and children’s sessions, storytelling, wellbeing groups, youth mentoring, pizza making, theatre performances, singing and dance groups, woodland crafts, seasonal celebrations and more.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western and timber frame expert Jonny Walker at the Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event.

1. Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western and timber frame expert Jonny Walker at the Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event. Photo: Picture supplied.

Sidney Syson and her partner Andy arrived on tandem bike for the event.

2. Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event

Sidney Syson and her partner Andy arrived on tandem bike for the event. Photo: Picture supplied.

A special cake was made for the event

3. Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event

A special cake was made for the event Photo: Picture supplied

Children got their faces painted at the event.

4. Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event

Children got their faces painted at the event. Photo: Picture supplied.

