The community space off Princes Drive on the edge of the town opened In June 2013, after nearly 18 months of work by the organisation Achieving Results in Communities (ARC) leading teams of volunteers.

A celebration of the tenth anniversary of the opening of Foundry Wood in Leamington took place at the community woodland space on Saturday (June 24).

Foundry Wood, off Princes Drive on the edge of the town, opened In June 2013, after nearly 18 months of work by the organisation Achieving Results in Communities (ARC) leading teams of volunteers.

At the time the woodland was made accessible to the public and the Friends of Foundry Wood charity was established.

In ten years, the woodland has hosted hundreds of events and activities – including wildlife habitat creation and monitoring, toddler and children’s sessions, storytelling, wellbeing groups, youth mentoring, pizza making, theatre performances, singing and dance groups, woodland crafts, seasonal celebrations and more.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western and timber frame expert Jonny Walker at the Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event. Photo: Picture supplied.

2 . Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event Sidney Syson and her partner Andy arrived on tandem bike for the event. Photo: Picture supplied.

3 . Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event A special cake was made for the event Photo: Picture supplied

4 . Foundry Wood 10th anniversary celebration event Children got their faces painted at the event. Photo: Picture supplied.

Next Page Page 1 of 3