In Pictures: Charity stall at Warwick market raises hundreds of pounds to help people in Ukraine

Last Saturday (February 22), volunteers from the Ukrainian Medical Charity sold traditional cakes and items from Ukraine that showcased its culture and history.
Mariya Tarnavska, who is part of the fundraising team, said: "We are deeply touched by the kindness and generosity of the public, the support from the traders at the market and organisers at CJ's Events Warwickshire.
"This experience has been incredible, and we are truly grateful for the ongoing support for Ukraine during this challenging time, now entering the third year of the war.
"Our heartfelt thanks go to the dedicated volunteers who helped run the stall, and to our friends, colleagues and refugees who baked the delicious cakes that made this event possible.
"We have raised £637. This money will go towards purchasing medical supplies and sending them to the east of Ukraine, where medical support is urgently needed.”