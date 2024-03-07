Ruby Aged 7, Our Lady and St Teresa’s. Flying over Cubbington as Marry Poppins!Ruby Aged 7, Our Lady and St Teresa’s. Flying over Cubbington as Marry Poppins!
In pictures: Children dress up for World Book Day 2024 across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Youngsters from in and around the towns have come to school in costume as their favourite characters from the books they love to celebrate the international event.
By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:52 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 17:28 GMT

Pupils at schools in and around our towns went to school dressed as their favourite fictional characters today (Thursday March 7) for World Book Day 2024.

The annual national charity event is held to change lives through the love of books and reading and to give every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

https://www.worldbookday.com/

Effie, Age 3, Busy Bees nursery in Leamington, Dressed up as Dog from ‘Oi Dog!’.

Thomas, aged 7, from Our Lady and St Teresa's Primary School, as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.Thomas loves reading about fighter pilots and wants to be one one day!

Harper-Grace, Age 7, Oompa Loompa.

Freya, 5 years old, Briar Hill, Lola from Charlie and Lola

