In pictures: Children dress up for World Book Day 2024 across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Pupils at schools in and around our towns went to school dressed as their favourite fictional characters today (Thursday March 7) for World Book Day 2024.
The annual national charity event is held to change lives through the love of books and reading and to give every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.
Effie, Age 3, Busy Bees nursery in Leamington, Dressed up as Dog from ‘Oi Dog!’. Photo: Picture supplied.
Thomas, aged 7, from Our Lady and St Teresa's Primary School, as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.Thomas loves reading about fighter pilots and wants to be one one day! Photo: Picture supplied.
Harper-Grace, Age 7, Oompa Loompa. Photo: Submit
Freya, 5 years old, Briar Hill, Lola from Charlie and Lola Photo: Submit