In pictures: children in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth celebrate World Book Day

This annual celebration of authors, illustrators, books and the joy of reading is a charity event held annually in the UK and Ireland on the first Thursday in March.
Every child in full-time education in is provided with a voucher to be spent on books.
The event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1998.
1. Troy as Mando
Troy, 8, as Mando carrying Grogu from The Mandalorian. Photo: Photo submitted
2. Charlie, 7, Oompa Loompa.jpg
Charlie, 7, as an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Photo: Photo submitted
3. Ned as Anubis
Ned, 9, as Anubis, Photo: Photo Submitted
4. Luca as The White Rabbit, Valentina as Alice in Wonderland and Gabriella as the Queen of Hearts
Luca, 6 as The White Rabbit, Valentina, 4, as Alice in Wonderland and Gabriella, 7, as The Queen of Hearts. Photo: Photo submitted