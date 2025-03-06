World Book Day 2025 in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.World Book Day 2025 in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.
In pictures: children in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth celebrate World Book Day

By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 10:39 BST
We’ve asked readers to send in photos of their children going into school dressed as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day today (Thursday March 6).

This annual celebration of authors, illustrators, books and the joy of reading is a charity event held annually in the UK and Ireland on the first Thursday in March.

Every child in full-time education in is provided with a voucher to be spent on books.

The event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1998.

www.worldbookday.com

1. Troy as Mando

Troy, 8, as Mando carrying Grogu from The Mandalorian. Photo: Photo submitted

2. Charlie, 7, Oompa Loompa.jpg

Charlie, 7, as an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Photo: Photo submitted

3. Ned as Anubis

Ned, 9, as Anubis, Photo: Photo Submitted

4. Luca as The White Rabbit, Valentina as Alice in Wonderland and Gabriella as the Queen of Hearts

Luca, 6 as The White Rabbit, Valentina, 4, as Alice in Wonderland and Gabriella, 7, as The Queen of Hearts. Photo: Photo submitted

