The switch-on was followed by a traditional firework display.

In pictures: Christmas countdown officially kicks off with a bang at Lutterworth light switch-on

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:53 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 16:15 BST
The countdown to the big day officially kicked off at the Lutterworth Light Switch on held at the weekend.

Crowds flocked in their hundreds to the town centre to enjoy the much-anticipated calendar event.

Festivities were well and truly in the air (along with fireworks), with a fun fair, choir singers and stalls selling crafts and treats from roasted chestnuts to mulled wine and, of course, the big man himself touched down for a meet and greet.

Businesses got involved, collecting for charitable causes, including No12 High Street, while Sweet Sisters hosted its own mini Christmas Market for imaginative youngsters.

Crowds enjoyed a performance from Rod Stewart (A.K.A Tony Julian).

1. Lutterworth Christmas Light Switch-On

Crowds enjoyed a performance from Rod Stewart (A.K.A Tony Julian). Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

From left, Filbert Fox, Lutterworth Mayor Rob Coleman and consort Valerie Ridley and Barry Badger of HFM Radio.

2. Lutterworth Christmas Light Switch-On

From left, Filbert Fox, Lutterworth Mayor Rob Coleman and consort Valerie Ridley and Barry Badger of HFM Radio. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Youngsters from South Kilworth Primary School perform on stage.

3. Lutterworth Christmas Light Switch-On

Youngsters from South Kilworth Primary School perform on stage. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Lutterworth Christmas light switch-on from left, Barry Badger of HFM Radio., consort Valerie Ridley, Lutterworth Mayor Rob Coleman and Filbert Fox.

4. Lutterworth Christmas Light Switch-On

Lutterworth Christmas light switch-on from left, Barry Badger of HFM Radio., consort Valerie Ridley, Lutterworth Mayor Rob Coleman and Filbert Fox. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

