In pictures: Colourful images from another amazing Warwickshire Pride event

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Aug 2024, 17:08 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 17:26 BST
"The hate showed that love is stronger and that Pride is very much still needed."

Those are the words of Warwickshire Pride’s chair of trustees, Daniel Browne, after another successful event.

Vandals attacked the site just hours before the event on Saturday August 17 at the Pump Room Gardens and threats were made.

But the community rallied and the show continued, with Daniel adding: “The hate showed that love is stronger and that Pride is very much still needed."

Here are some photos from the event.

Warwickshire Pride march

1. Warwickshire Pride 2024

Warwickshire Pride march Photo: Warwickshire Pride

Everyone got dressed up for the festival.

2. Warwickshire Pride 2024

Everyone got dressed up for the festival. Photo: Lumic Studios

A festival goer at the event

3. Warwickshire Pride 2024

A festival goer at the event Photo: Lumic Studios

The Warwickshire Pride march

4. Warwickshire Pride 2024

The Warwickshire Pride march Photo: Warwickshire Pride

