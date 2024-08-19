In pictures: Colourful images from another amazing Warwickshire Pride event

Those are the words of Warwickshire Pride’s chair of trustees, Daniel Browne, after another successful event.

Vandals attacked the site just hours before the event on Saturday August 17 at the Pump Room Gardens and threats were made.

But the community rallied and the show continued, with Daniel adding: “The hate showed that love is stronger and that Pride is very much still needed."

To find out more about the event, click here: 'All the hate did was bring people together' - Warwickshire Pride was a 'huge success' despite attempts to derail the event

Here are some photos from the event.

1 . Warwickshire Pride 2024 Warwickshire Pride march Photo: Warwickshire Pride

2 . Warwickshire Pride 2024 Everyone got dressed up for the festival. Photo: Lumic Studios

3 . Warwickshire Pride 2024 A festival goer at the event Photo: Lumic Studios