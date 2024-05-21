In pictures: Commonwealth Games medallists’ return to Warwick Boat Club to thank bowls players

2 . Commonwealth Games Medallists at Warwick Boat Club (3).jpg

After the match a cheque for £400 was presented to Craig Bowler to support Disability Bowls England which is currently struggling with a lack of funding. The cheque was presented by Peter Lamb the Bowls section treasurer and Di Wood the Bowls section captain. Di said: "I was staggered to see just how good the top disabled bowlers are."Bowls is a sport that can be played by all, able bodied, disabled, young and old can all compete together. "We want to support ‘Disability Bowls England’ and do all we can as a club to promote the sport and make it inclusive and accessible to all". Photo: Mary Wheildon