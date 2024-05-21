In pictures: Commonwealth Games medallists’ return to Warwick Boat Club to thank bowls players

Gold and Bronze medal winner Nick Brett was joined by the Para Pairs Bronze medal winners Craig Bowler and Kieran Rollings to take on a club triple in an exhibition match on Saturday evening.
The trio trained at the club while playing in the games’ bowls tournaments at Victoria Park.
The players who took part in the exhibition match. Photo: Mary Wheildon
After the match a cheque for £400 was presented to Craig Bowler to support Disability Bowls England which is currently struggling with a lack of funding. The cheque was presented by Peter Lamb the Bowls section treasurer and Di Wood the Bowls section captain. Di said: "I was staggered to see just how good the top disabled bowlers are."Bowls is a sport that can be played by all, able bodied, disabled, young and old can all compete together. "We want to support ‘Disability Bowls England’ and do all we can as a club to promote the sport and make it inclusive and accessible to all". Photo: Mary Wheildon
The exhibition match in full swing. Photo: Mary Wheildon
Commonwealth Games bowlers Craig Bowler, Keiran Rollings and Nick Brett. Photo: Mary Wheildon