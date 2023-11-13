In Pictures: Community gathers in Warwick for Remembrance service and parade
The community in Warwick gathered together to remembered the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history last Sunday (November 12).
A Remembrance Sunday parade started at the Court House and stopped at the War Memorial in Church Street before heading to St Mary’s Church for the service.
After the church service, the procession left the church and gathered at the memorial for the wreath laying and two minutes silence.
The parade then restarted from Church Street and went around the town centre.
The following photos were taken by members of the Warwick Court Leet and by MP Matt Western’s team.
If you would like to submit any photos for the gallery, email them to: [email protected]