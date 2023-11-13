In Pictures: Community gathers in Warwick for Remembrance service and parade

The events to remember the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history took place at St Mary’s Church and in Church Street at the town’s war memorial on Sunday November 12.

A Remembrance Sunday parade started at the Court House and stopped at the War Memorial in Church Street before heading to St Mary’s Church for the service.

After the church service, the procession left the church and gathered at the memorial for the wreath laying and two minutes silence.

The parade then restarted from Church Street and went around the town centre.

The following photos were taken by members of the Warwick Court Leet and by MP Matt Western’s team.

If you would like to submit any photos for the gallery, email them to: [email protected]

1 . Warwick Remembrance parade and wreath laying The wreath laying in Church Street. Photo by Warwick Court Leet Photo: Warwick Court Leet

2 . Warwick Remembrance parade and wreath laying Various groups and organisations took part in the parade. Photo by Warwick Court Leet Photo: Warwick Court Leet

3 . Warwick Remembrance parade and wreath laying Members of the community gathered in Church Street for the wreath laying at the war memorial. Photo by Warwick Court Leet Photo: Warwick Court Leet