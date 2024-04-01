Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People from all across the community helped light up Rugby over the Easter weekend.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Harvest Fellowship Church in Rugby, hosted an event called Light up Rugby on Good Friday, at the Benn Hall.

Organisers described the event as "a resounding success".

The Light up event tagged “On the wings of Eagles – People and Nations” event brought together members of the various migrant communities who have found a home in Rugby as well as members of the local voluntary organisations, various churches, and representatives of the Warwickshire County Council.

One of the highlights of the evening was to recognise, honour and pray for the men and women of the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in Rugby, who made time to attend the event briefly, for their unwavering commitment to the protection of life as they go about their work, over so many years.

Pastor Morola Hayden, senior pastor at RCCG Harvest Fellowship Church Rugby, in thanking the officers, likened their self-sacrifice to that of Jesus, “who gave up his own life on the cross for the saving of the world, especially on this day – Good Friday - in which we remember that ultimate sacrifice of Jesus on the cross at Calvary.”

The evening was also a celebration of the work being done in the community by the Harvest Fellowship Rugby, through its “Warm Hub” outreach which it hosts within its premises at Units 40-41, Rugby Central Shopping Centre, CV21 2JS. The Warm Hub is a nationwide initiative set up and run by local community groups to help and support those who are suffering from the effects of the cost-of-living crisis and the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic.

Special praise was made for Rugby firefighters.

In its warm hub, RCCG Harvest Fellowship Church offers various activities, such as a homework club on Tuesdays and Thursdays; beginners' sewing classes on Mondays; “making your food money go further cookery sessions” which have just started on Monday mornings; arts and crafts sessions on Thursday evenings;and English for non-English speakers on Mondays to Wednesdays from 10am – 12noon and on Fridays - a hot lunch is provided. Anyone is welcome to join any of these sessions, and they are all free to joiners.

Talking about the Light Up Rugby event, organisers said: "There was music and worship as well as words of encouragement to all who were present highlighting that there is hope, so don’t give up no matter what the barriers to settling into a new country or community. Phone torches were lit by everyone at the event and shone in the direction of Rugby, to represent the fact that the light of Jesus is shining into the darkness experienced by all who are going through difficult times, either financially or in their mental health, or even in their physical health, the light of hope in Jesus is dispelling the darkness, through the work of the various faith communities in the town of Rugby.

"A late supper was served, and guests were invited to a delicious spread of a medley of African and English cuisine. Very similar to that which the warm hub serves to the community on Fridays from 12noon to 2pm. All are welcome."

Simon Batten, community development worker, community partnerships directorate at Warwickshire County Council, who spoke at the event, applauded the work being done by the Harvest Warm Hub, explaining that it was a vital investment in community engagement and building bridges across various communities in Rugby and this was of great importance and impact.

