In pictures: Coronation celebrations in and around Leamington over the weekend

Here is a selection of the photos of street parties and other events held to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:23 BST

Street parties and other events took place in and around Leamington over the weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Here is a selection of photos taken and sent in of the festivities over the past few days as residents came together to enjoy the bank holiday weekend as the historic event took place in London.

Residents of Redcar Close in Leamington held a big street party on Sunday to celebrate the Coronation. There was games and a bouncy castle for children, lovely food and drink and a royal-themed quiz

Residents of Redcar Close in Leamington held a big street party on Sunday to celebrate the Coronation. There was games and a bouncy castle for children, lovely food and drink and a royal-themed quiz Photo: Picture supplied.

Clara Rose, age 5, made her own coronation t-shirt, with "It's coronation day" and blue and red hearts

Clara Rose, age 5, made her own coronation t-shirt, with "It's coronation day" and blue and red hearts Photo: Michelle Rose

A medieval knight at the celebration event at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington.

A medieval knight at the celebration event at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington. Photo: Catherine Swinden

Residents braved the rain to watch the Coronation on the big scree at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday.

Residents braved the rain to watch the Coronation on the big scree at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday. Photo: Catherine Swinden

