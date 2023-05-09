In pictures: Coronation celebrations in and around Leamington over the weekend
Here is a selection of the photos of street parties and other events held to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
By Oliver Williams
Published 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:23 BST
Street parties and other events took place in and around Leamington over the weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Here is a selection of photos taken and sent in of the festivities over the past few days as residents came together to enjoy the bank holiday weekend as the historic event took place in London.
