In pictures: Coronation celebrations in Leamington, Kenilworth and Southam area over the weekend

2 . Leamington Coronation picture gallery 2023

A cardboard cut-out of King Charles III was in place at Leamington Station over the weekend to encourage people to visit London. Tim Dunn approved of the elegant Art Deco architecture and the work of the Friends of Leamington Station in the latest episode of The Architecture the Railways built, shown on May 2 on the Yesterday Channel and available on catch-up. Photo: Marianne Pitts