In pictures: Coronation celebrations in Leamington, Kenilworth and Southam area over the weekend

Here is a selection of the photos of street parties and other events held to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:38 BST

Street parties and other events took place in and around Leamington over the weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Here is a selection of photos taken and sent in of the festivities over the past few days as residents came together to enjoy the bank holiday weekend as the historic event took place in London.

Residents of Redcar Close in Leamington held a grand street party on Sunday.

1. Leamington

Residents of Redcar Close in Leamington held a grand street party on Sunday. Photo: Picture supplied.

A cardboard cut-out of King Charles III was in place at Leamington Station over the weekend to encourage people to visit London. Tim Dunn approved of the elegant Art Deco architecture and the work of the Friends of Leamington Station in the latest episode of The Architecture the Railways built, shown on May 2 on the Yesterday Channel and available on catch-up.

2. Leamington Coronation picture gallery 2023

A cardboard cut-out of King Charles III was in place at Leamington Station over the weekend to encourage people to visit London. Tim Dunn approved of the elegant Art Deco architecture and the work of the Friends of Leamington Station in the latest episode of The Architecture the Railways built, shown on May 2 on the Yesterday Channel and available on catch-up. Photo: Marianne Pitts

Clara Rose, age 5, made her own coronation t-shirt, with "It's coronation day" and blue and red hearts

3. Leamington Coronation picture gallery 2023

Clara Rose, age 5, made her own coronation t-shirt, with "It's coronation day" and blue and red hearts Photo: Michelle Rose

A medieval knight at the celebration event at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington.

4. Leamington Coronation Picture Gallery 2023

A medieval knight at the celebration event at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington. Photo: Catherine Swinden

