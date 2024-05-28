In Pictures: Crowd flocks to Warwick Food Festival at its new venue in the town

The event on May 26 took place at St Nicholas Park with more than 80 traders, music and activities.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Despite a wet start and the odd shower, we’re thrilled that the new location was such a resounding success.

"The new site allowed us to expand our offerings and create an even more spacious experience for our loyal visitors as well as attract many new visitors to discover the incredible food scene we have across Warwickshire and the extended region.

“Whilst it’s a shame it’s moved out of the town, we feel the park did work better.

“The festival does not have a negative impact on shops and traffic, which has been an issue in previous years and allows more space to accommodate the volume of visitors the event attracts.”

Organisers said they are working on a 2025 date.

1 . Warwick Food Festival 2024 One of the many vendors at the event. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Warwick Food Festival 2024 The food festival returned last weekend. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Warwick Food Festival 2024 The festival also featured entertainment. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . Warwick Food Festival 2024 One of the many stalls at the festival. Photo: Geoff Ousbey