In Pictures: Crowds enjoy farming fun in the sun as Kenilworth Show returns

The show took place the same site off Stoneleigh Road that welcomed thousands of people last year.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed farming-related fun at this year’s Kenilworth Show.

The show took place on June 3 and was organised by Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS) and has been running since 1947.

Visitors were able to see events ranging from the parade of livestock, modern and vintage machinery, classic cars, children’s entertainment and live music.

It also included a RAF Hurricane flypast, more than 130 trade stands, a freestyle motocross performance and classic countryside events.

Part of the showground was dedicated to Len Eadon, the 22-year-old Warwickshire farmer who took his own life on New Year’s Day in 2022.

Len’s Village allowed the public to find out more about mental health support in agriculture, catch-up with others in the community, and take part in a range of competitions.

The show also hosted the launch of Len’s Light, a charity initiative that will see a tractor-front mounted beacon attached to the lead tractor of a vehicle procession travel from county to county from John O’Groats to Land’s End to show that no-one should feel alone or isolated in the UK’s rural communities.

Len’s parents, Andy and Lynda Eadon, have been working with several charities over the last 18 months, including Farming Community Network, Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) and Papyrus.

This year’s show was once again supported by volunteers from Warwickshire Search and Rescue as well as main sponsors Rix Petroleum, which has sponsored the event since 2009.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said there had been a renewed emphasis on bringing the community together at this year’s show.

He said: “We wanted this year’s show to reflect the local farming community but also bring new people into the farming world, and we definitely feel that we have achieved that thanks to the range of events and activities for families to enjoy on a spectacularly sunny day.

“The engagement with Len’s Village was also extremely pleasing to see, as well as lots of people gathering around the main ring throughout the day to enjoy a wide range of activities and displays, all designed to celebrate the farming and agriculture community across the region.”

