Last weekend saw the return of the historic Warwick Mop fair.

Many residents and visitors attended the annual event which saw rides, entertainments and stalls set up in and around Market Place.

The event traces it’s history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

The official opening ceremony took place on Saturday (October 15) with the Mayor, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi reading the historic charter.

The second weekend of the fair – known as the Runaway Mop – will be returning this week.

