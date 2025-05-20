The event featured a market during the day and Eurovision on a big screen during the evening.placeholder image
In Pictures: Crowds flock to Leamington's Pump Room Gardens for Eurovision Festival

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th May 2025, 13:08 BST
Thousands of people flocked to Leamington for the Leamington Eurovision Festival.

The event on May 17 featured a market and a live screening of the contest.

Organisers CJ’s Events Warwickshire estimated around 3,000 additional visitors came Leamington alongside the market crowds during the day.

People could also rate performances via a dedicated website during the evening.

Jamie Walker, of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “It’s been incredible to see so many people enjoying themselves in the heart of our town.

"Eurovision is about being united by music – and Leamington really embraced that spirit.

"The event has certainly grown since the first event last year, and we’re already in discussions with Warwick District Council to host the event in 2026, which will remain a free public event.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved, particularly Warwick District Council who gave the event the green light, PO’sh Creative for the marketing and design services, and MKS Photography for capturing our official photos.”

Crowds gathered at the Pump Room Gardens for the event.

