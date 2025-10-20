In pictures: Crowds flock to the first weekend of Warwick's Mop fair

The town's market square and the surrounding streets were lined with fairground rides, stalls and games for the first weekend of the historic fair.

The event, which takes place across two weekends every year in October, traces its history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

Dignitaries from Warwick Town Council, the Town Crier and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, gathered for the official opening ceremony on Saturday (October 18).

The mayor also read the historic charter, took a tour of the rides and cut the first slice of the pig roast.

The Runaway Mop will return on Friday (October 24) from 5pm to 10pm and on Saturday October 25 from noon to 10pm.

Here’s a few photos from the weekend by Geoff Ousbey and the Mayor of Warwick.

1 . The Warwick Mop Fair 2025 The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy, cutting the first slice of the pig roast. Photo: The Mayor of Warwick

2 . The Warwick Mop Fair 2025 One of the rides set up in Warwick town centre. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . The Warwick Mop Fair 2025 The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy with members of the Court Leet. Photo: The Mayor of Warwick

4 . The Warwick Mop Fair 2025 One of the rides in action at the Mop fair. Photo: Geoff Ousbey