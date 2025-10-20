The annual Mop fair returned to Warwick last weekend.placeholder image
The annual Mop fair returned to Warwick last weekend.

In pictures: Crowds flock to the first weekend of Warwick's Mop fair

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:10 BST
The return of the historic Mop fair drew in the crowds to Warwick town centre this weekend.

The town's market square and the surrounding streets were lined with fairground rides, stalls and games for the first weekend of the historic fair.

The event, which takes place across two weekends every year in October, traces its history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

Dignitaries from Warwick Town Council, the Town Crier and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, gathered for the official opening ceremony on Saturday (October 18).

The mayor also read the historic charter, took a tour of the rides and cut the first slice of the pig roast.

The Runaway Mop will return on Friday (October 24) from 5pm to 10pm and on Saturday October 25 from noon to 10pm.

Here’s a few photos from the weekend by Geoff Ousbey and the Mayor of Warwick.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy, cutting the first slice of the pig roast.

1. The Warwick Mop Fair 2025

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy, cutting the first slice of the pig roast. Photo: The Mayor of Warwick

One of the rides set up in Warwick town centre.

2. The Warwick Mop Fair 2025

One of the rides set up in Warwick town centre. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy with members of the Court Leet.

3. The Warwick Mop Fair 2025

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy with members of the Court Leet. Photo: The Mayor of Warwick

One of the rides in action at the Mop fair.

4. The Warwick Mop Fair 2025

One of the rides in action at the Mop fair. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Mayor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice