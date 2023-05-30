Register
The annual festival returned to the town last weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
In Pictures: Crowds flock to Warwick for foodie delights at the annual food festival

This photo gallery shows some of the pictures taken of the annual festival by Geoff Ousbey
By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:54 BST

Crowds of people flocked to the annual Warwick food festival which took place last weekend.

Stalls and street food vendors lined the town’s Market Square and the surrounding streets last Sunday (May 28) selling hot and cold food, as well as alcohol and other produce.

As well as stalls and food, the festival also featured live music on a stage and children’s entertainment and performances by the Royal Spa Brass band.

Jamie Walker, of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, which organised the event, said: “We are absolutely delighted with how Sunday’s Food Festival went.

"We had fantastic weather and an amazing turn out.

"Thank you to the thousands of visitors, along with our traders, our incredible events and operations team, Warwick District Council and contractors for making this a huge success.

"We are in discussions with Warwick District Council to confirm the 2024 date.”

1. Warwick Food Festival 2023

2. Warwick Food Festival 2023

3. Warwick Food Festival 2023

4. Warwick Food Festival 2023

