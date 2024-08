The event took place last Sunday (August 18) and was organised and hosted by Warwick Court Leet.

With more than 140 classic pre-1990 cars, kit cars, hot rods, vans, and even the occasional low-rider, the event promises something for everyone – car fans and their families.

This year's show was supported and backed by Warwick Town Council, Aston Martin, and Underwood Wines.

Geoff Ousbey has supplied a few photos from the event.

1 . Warwick Classic Car Show 2024 The event featured around 140 vehicles. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Warwick Classic Car Show 2024 The town centre was lined with classic vehicles. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Warwick Classic Car Show 2024 Around 140 vehicles were on display. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . Warwick Classic Car Show 2024 The town centre was lined with classic vehicles. Photo: Geoff Ousbey